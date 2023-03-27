A man and a woman have been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old child in Gravesend in Kent.

The girl was admitted to a local hospital with injuries on 27 May 2020. She was transferred to a London hospital where she died on 29 May.

On arrival at hospital concerns were raised to Kent Police and two people were arrested.

An investigation was launched, and on Friday 24 March 2023 Jan Gholami, 32, of no fixed address, and Roqia Ghulami, 31, of no fixed address, were both charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

The pair appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 25 March 2023 where they were remanded to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 28 March.

