Officers investigating the murder of a 64-year-old 'devoted, loving father' from Southampton have made five further arrests.

Mark Noke died of a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, in the Thornhill area, in the early hours of Saturday 25 February.

Four of those arrested remain in custody in connection with the incident, whilst a fifth has been bailed as further enquiries are carried out.

One of those, a 23-year-old man from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police are continuing to investigate after Mark Noke was stabbed in Southampton.

A 27-year-old woman from Gosport has been re-arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, after new information came to light.

A 49-year-old man from Southampton and a 33-year-old man from Southampton have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police confirmed that whilst officers arrested a 47-year-old Southampton woman on suspicion of assisting an offender on Thursday 23 March, she was subsequently bailed while enquiries continue.

Ten others have previously been arrested and bailed, including six men, aged 21, 23, 28, 31 and two aged 20, who were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police also said they had seized a vehicle believed to have been used in the crime.

Mr Noke's family previously paid tribute to him and said he was a: "kind and loving member of our family".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting Operation Hibiscus.

