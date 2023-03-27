Sightings of oil in Poole Harbour following a 'serious' spill are down by '60-70%' authorities have said.

Emergency services, including police, councils and the Environment Agency, are working with Poole Harbour Commissioners to clean up the area, which includes sensitive nature reserves.

Approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid has been released into the area, after the leak occurred at Wytch Farm oil field on Sunday.The public is still being advised to avoid going into the water or using nearby beaches, despite the oil appearing to begin to disperse.

Emergency teams are working to contain the spillage. Credit: ITV Meridian

Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC), which regulates activities in the harbour, said the leak was at a pipeline operated by gas company Perenco, under Owers Bay.

The operator has since confirmed that a “small” amount of reservoir fluid (consisting of 85% water and 15% oil) escaped from its pipeline.

A survey of the harbour was carried out this morning, which involved 100 people, as well as helicopters and drones.

Play Brightcove video

Aerial pictures show extent of the spill

PHC said it was working with local authorities to monitor and clean up the spill using the Shoreline Clean-up and Assessment Technique (Scat).

It said in a statement: “Aerial footage gathered today, suggests that there is a 60-70% reduction in oil sightings on the water.

“Collection of oil from sightings has already commenced and is being recovered to a safe waste recovery site on the port estate.”

Members of the public have been urged to avoid using the water and beaches within the harbour.

PHC stated: “As a precaution, the public should still avoid using the water for recreational purposes and continue to avoid bathing at beaches within Poole Harbour until further updates become available.

“It is unlikely that there will be any long-term health effects from short exposures (eg days).

“Anyone who has come into contact with the spill should wash immediately with soap and water for 10 minutes."

The Poole Harbour area, as seen from from Hamworthy Park beach, Dorset Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Poole is Europe’s largest natural harbour and a site of nature conservation, with many international protections in place.

It is also a Ramsar site which recognises wetlands of international importance, particularly for wildfowl, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSI) and a Special Protection Area (SPA).

Franck Dy, Perenco UK’s Wytch Farm general manager, said: “Any spill is an extremely serious matter and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole Harbour.

“It is important to stress that the situation is under control, with the discharge of fluids having been stopped and the spill is being contained.”

Environmental groups have expressed anger and concern at the risk posed by oil facilities on the UK coast, particularly close to protected wildlife sites.

A road leading to Poole Harbour is closed off after the leak Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Richard Hill, from the Marine Conservation Society, said: “I am shocked and saddened to see yet another oil spill in UK waters. We need better protection for sensitive sites such as Poole harbour.

“The seabird breeding season is about to take place and there are tern and gull colonies close by at Brownsea Island that may be vulnerable.

“It would be awful for a future spill to impact on the wider area of the harbour, home to overwintering and breeding birds, or sensitive habitats such as the seagrass beds outside at Studland.

“This incident should be considered a warning to adequately protect sensitive sites and ensure that oil industry infrastructure is up to the task. We cannot allow these spills to continue to happen.”

Dr Malcolm Hudson, associate professor in environmental science at the University of Southampton, said the spill was “potentially a serious environmental incident”.

He commented: “While we don’t know the full extent of the leak yet, a spill in Poole Harbour raises particular concerns. It’s a very large enclosed bay – and so pollutants may not be flushed out quickly by the tides.

“Also, it’s a very low energy environment, so unlike a spill on an open coast, there won’t be much wave action to help break down and disperse the oil.

“Poole Harbour is especially sensitive, and internationally protected for the wildlife there.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...