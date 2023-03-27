Three men are due in court after police uncovered a large suspected cannabis factory in Weymouth in Dorset.

Officers discovered a large number of what's believed to be cannabis plants being cultivated at a premises off Avon Close on the Granby Industrial Estate.

Following a search of the area, three men aged 24, 26 and 40, from London, were arrested.

They were subsequently charged with producing a class B drug and are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 27 March 2023.)

Detective Inspector Rhys Griffiths, of Weymouth CID, said: “As a result of information received, officers have uncovered what is suspected to be a large-scale drug cultivation operation.

“A police cordon remains in place and members of the community can expect to see an increased police presence in the vicinity as the site is cleared and further enquiries are carried out. Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.

“We will continue to do all we can to tackle the suspected supply of illegal drugs in our communities and ensure those reported to be involved are dealt with robustly. If any members of the public have any information about suspected drug misuse or supply offences, please come forward and tell us.”

An investigation is underway and anyone with information in relation to the incident, is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230046289. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

