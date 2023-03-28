E-motorbike rider who fled after crash with police vehicle caught by police dog

An e-motorbike rider who fled following a crash involving a police dog vehicle was then caught and detained by a police dog.

The collision happened in Franciscan Way, Littlehampton, shortly before 6pm on Sunday (26 March).

A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop at a collision, driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol, driving over the prescribed limit of drugs, driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence and driving without insurance.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the motorbike being ridden prior to that point, or has dash-cam footage, to get in touch online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 901 of 26/03.

