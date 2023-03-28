The family of a grandmother killed in a crash in Aldershot in Hampshire have described their shock over her 'untimely death.'

71-year-old Bishnu Maya Bhattachan was walking on Hospital Hill at around 5:20pm on Monday 20 March when she was involved in a collision with a blue Audi A1.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died the following day.

Her family have paid the following tribute to her: “The untimely demise of my beloved wife, who was a loving mother and grandmother, has left us all very shocked and our despair is beyond imagination.

“She was by our side all these years in happiness and sadness. The void created because of this inconceivable situation is beyond comprehension nonetheless we would like to pray for her departed soul to rest in peace.

“We would like to thank all the well-wishers who have helped us through this difficult time by gracing us with love and kind words.”

Anyone with information that may assist our investigation into this collision should call 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44230111448.

