A former Berkshire scout leader has been jailed after using his 'position of influence' to abuse a boy over 35 years ago.

Christopher Hale, 73, of no fixed abode, but lived in the Swindon area, was sentenced to 12 years’ and three months in prison for non-recent sexual offences.

He will also have to sign the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

Hale also pleaded guilty to one count of buggery, and three counts of indecent assault and taking an indecent image of a child. He also pleaded guilty to a number of offences related to possession and making of indecent and prohibited images of children - which were discovered on numerous devices, which were seized when Hale was arrested.

The offences were reported to police in January 2020. Hale was then traced and arrested in June 2020 and charged on 14 December 2021.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Cerys Sumpter, said: “This was a lengthy and complex investigation from a report that was received to us over thirty-five years after the offences took place.

“I am satisfied that Hale has been given a lengthy custodial sentence, however this will not compare to the pain and anguish the victim had to endure for all those years, I hope that the conviction brings to them some closure on their ordeal.

“Hale used his position of influence as a Scout leader to abuse his victim, when he should have been someone who could be trusted and a support for those in his care.

“I hope that this case also shows that time is no barrier to justice and we would advise if you have been a victim, however long ago, please do come forward and report. We will take the matter seriously and bring offenders to justice.

“You can report online or by calling 101, or you are in immediate danger then please call 999.

“There is also further information and support for victims on our website.”

