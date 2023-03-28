Politicians are set to discuss the lessons learned from the sacking of 800 workers at P&O Ferries one year ago.

A session is due to be held at Westminster Hall on Tuesday, March 28.

The company at the time said the move, in March 2022, would "bring the company into line with standard industry practice" by replacing staff with agency workers.

It acknowledged that the sackings came without warning or prior consultation, and said it "fully understands" the distress it caused to workers and their families.

The shock move was condemned by the public and politicians with the government vowing to improve protections for British seafarers.

A new law ensuring all marine workers operating regularly in UK waters is being passed designed to deter companies from firing and rehiring staff.

The government says the Seafarers Wages Bill forms part of a nine point plan to improve pay and conditions for seafarers.

It also includes a pledge to work with European Governments and companies to a uniformed minimum wage in all continental waters.

While P&O Ferries will not face a criminal prosecution, the firm is being investigated under a potential civil crime.

Conservative MP for Dover, Natalie Elphicke said: "The seafarers wages bill is part of an important package of measures that came out of P&O (ferries) appalling behavior and added to that, we have new employment codes of practices.

"We have a new Maritime code of practice and really importantly, a discussions about a new bilateral agreement with the French to ensure that right across our short straits seafarers are properly looked after."

The company said demand for travel is strong with one million passengers carried last summer and customer numbers at the highest level since the pandemic.

The Department for Transport said: "We reacted swiftly and decisively against P&O Ferries’ appalling treatment of its staff, setting out a nine-point plan to improve their pay and conditions.

"Having brought forward legislation to ensure seafarers are paid at least an equivalent to the UK National Minimum Wage, and establishing a new statutory code, we are now working with our near European neighbours to further protect their welfare and pay."

A P&O Ferries spokesperson said: "As a result of major changes we made in the last year, we have saved the business and are serving the needs of our passenger and freight customers better than ever before.

"Through our new operating model we have optimised sailings and invested in our fleet, putting P&O Ferries on a competitive footing again.

"Our business plays a critical role in maintaining supply chains, enabling tourism and supporting UK exports. We are determined to meet our responsibilities to customers by offering the highest value, best-in-class service, now and into the future."