A road in Kent has been closed for up to seven days due to fly-tipping.

Kent County Council announced the closure of Park Wood Lane in Staplehurst via social media.

Work will now be carried out to investigate and clear up the rubbish that has been illegally dumped.

Diversions are in place.

The post on Twitter reads: "Kent County Council gives notice that Park Wood Lane, Staplehurst will be closed to through traffic, on or after 28th March 2023 for up to 7 days.

"The alternative route is via Staplehurst Road and Mill Lane.

"Road closed due to fly-tipping."

Photos posted by Kent County Council show children's toys, wood and empty food and drinks packaging among the items of rubbish.

