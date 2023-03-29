For the love of Kent: How Paul O'Grady made his home in the garden of England

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady who made Kent his home more than 20 years ago.

Born on the Wirral in Merseyside, he moved to the county and set up a small holding near Ashford for his menagerie of animals including dogs, goats, sheep, chickens, barn owls and also alpacas.

Last year, he was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which he was an ambassador.

O'Grady was also recently appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Kent having championed the county, especially in 2020, with his programme "Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape".

It revealed the sights, stories and secrets of Kent.

Paul O'Grady on why he chose to do the series

Speaking about the series, O'Grady said: "It's such a beautiful county and I think it's getting overlooked.

"Kent's image as the garden of England - it still is and I've lived here over 20 years now and I absolutely love the place. So I said look if we can't travel can't we do something on my doorstep? So we chose Kent."

Paul always wanted to have his own land with pets having grown up on a farm

He had also written a children's book set in Romney Marshes and supported a number of animal charities in the county.