ITV Meridian presenter Sangeeta Bhabra has paid tribute to TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady, who died at the age of 67 on Tuesday evening.

Reflecting on the many times they met, Sangeeta described the animal lover as 'kind and compassionate, and a person who 'shone bright.'

In her own special tribute Sangeeta said: "It was such a surprise when very early in my career in the South East - we had a message from one of Paul’s chat show team saying they’d love a message from Meridian Tonight (as Paul always called it) to play on POG’s last ever show on Channel Four because 'he loves the presenters'.

"Fred Dinenage I could understand but I was a nobody and very much getting my head around my new role. The video clip we recorded in the studio was to be an on air surprise for Paul - he knew nothing about it and I honestly thought the producers were being polite asking me.

"We had a lovely thank you message from him and that's how it started.

Sangeeta with Paul O'Grady judging the Pride of Britain Meridian entries. Credit: ITV Meridian

"When we met in person shortly after- I told Paul that I couldn't believe he watched our news show and in that familiar Birkenhead voice he said ‘Darling you’re the draw’.

"What a generous thing to say to someone starting out but that was what Paul was: generous, kind, compassionate, caring to all - animals, people and me.

"Over the years I was lucky to meet Paul many times. His first book launch was held at the Cafe De Paris in Leicester Square. He warmly greeted me at the entrance, telling me how he loves seeing Ashford on the news and introduced me to his daughter Sharon.

"Then he said ' Get in there- there'll be loads of people you know'.

"Suddenly I'm in a room with Cilla Black, Barbara Windsor and some of his oldest friends who knew Paul from the Drag queen circuit. All as lovely as him.

"He absolutely loved life in Kent and was happiest on his farm surrounded by his dogs, pigs, chickens, tending to them himself. I remember the responsibility I felt when he let me feed Winston the lamb- the poor creature had been dumped in a wheelie bin in Manchester before finding sanctuary with Paul's other rescues.

"Paul didn't need publicity but anytime I'd ask anything of him- him and his close knit team would make it happen.

Interviews, signed pictures, Paul judged our Pride of Britain fundraiser awards in 2019. The answer was never 'no'.

"Paul was due to be appearing in Annie at the Mayflower in Southampton in April and we had a date for him to join Matt and me in the studio after Easter. We were all so excited but sadly that was not to be.

"Paul was definitely a star and the nicest person in an industry which can sometimes feel a bit false. I honestly can't believe someone who shone so bright has gone. My thoughts go out to all his family and friends.

"Thank you for your kindness Paul and letting me have a tiny place in your life."

