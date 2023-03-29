A man who died in a crash in Hampshire earlier this month, was 'winning his battle with cancer' according to his family.

Retired heating engineer Colin Reynolds, 73, from Bordon, died in a fatal collision on 8 March.

Emergency services were called to the A325 in Bucks Horn Oak just before midday to a collision involving a black Mercedes-Benz E250 and a grey Seat Leon.

Colin Reynolds died at the scene.

His family have described him as a kind and generous man who enjoyed his charity work.

Police were called to the A325 at Bucks Horn Oak on 8 March. Credit: ITV Meridian

They have paid the following tribute to him: "Colin was a recently retired well-known heating and plumbing engineer who lived and worked in the Rowledge and Bordon areas for over 40 years.

"He was a kind and generous man who was winning his battle with cancer at the time of his death.

"He loved driving - from beach buggies in the 60s, rallying in the 70s, and more recently classic cars.

"He was an active member of several masonic lodges and was involved in charity work. He was generous with his time and always happy to help anyone in need.

"He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him."

PC David Parkinson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We are continuing to investigate this collision and would like anyone who witnessed this incident or the moments leading up to it to contact us.

"We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash-cam footage."

