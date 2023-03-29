A man who killed a golf greenkeeper by hitting him on the head with a horseshoe has been found guilty of murder.

Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, hit Thomas Parker, 24, with the talisman after the pair argued over music being played on a portable speaker on a train.

Thomas Parker died on platform 8 at Reading train station late on 30th July 2022.

DCI Paul Langley, senior investigating officer in the case, said: “This was a senseless act of violence that stemmed from a minor argument relating to Virgo and his friends playing loud music on a train.

“Tom Parker was travelling home from an Arsenal FC fixture in London with his brother and friends. He was a young man with his whole life ahead of him. But that life was taken away by an extremely violent individual who fatally struck him following a disagreement at Reading station.

“Thanks to a single shocking act of violence by Kirkpatrick Virgo, Tom’s family now face the rest of their lives without their brother, son and friend.

“We’re pleased that justice has been served today. My thoughts, and the thoughts of my team, remain with Tom’s family. While no verdict will ever be justice enough for them, I hope they can take some small comfort in the fact that this violent individual will spend a lengthy period of his life behind bars.”

