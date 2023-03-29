Crimewatch has issued a fresh appeal for information into the unsolved murder of 35-year-old Jennifer Kiely in Eastbourne in 2005.

Jennifer's body was found in in a shelter on the lower promenade at Holywell on Eastbourne seafront in the early hours of 22 January 2005.

She had sustained multiple stab wounds and her body had been set on fire.

A pushchair she habitually had with her was on top of her body.

The programme was aired on Friday 24 March and recaps Jennifer's last known movements Credit: BBC Crimewatch Live

The programme was aired on Friday 24 March and recaps the last known movements of the 35-year-old before her tragic death.

Detectives are now urging the public to watch the show – which is available on the iPlayer for the next two days – and come forward with any information which could assist in the investigation.

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn, of Sussex and Surrey Major Crime Team (MCT), said: “While this case remains unsolved, we continue to explore all lines of enquiry in our efforts to seek justice for Jennifer and her family.

“We are confident someone, somewhere, knows what happened to her that day and we are pleading with anyone with any information to please come forward.”

In 2009, the case was assessed and deferred for further assessment as there had been no new intelligence or development.

Since 2011 it has been a live case while a forensic line of enquiry is pursued.

Jennifer's mother, Margaret, who lives in Ireland, has echoed Det Insp Dunn’s appeal.

She said: "I think of her every day. But on her anniversary I can’t stop, I can’t switch off. Somebody, somewhere, knows who is responsible. Just please come forward and let us know.”

Det Insp Dunn added: “Jennifer was well known in Eastbourne among charities and had many friends, and she spent the last day of her life with friends at an address in Upperton Gardens.

"That night she had a bath and left at about midnight, and was last seen at about 1am walking west along the seafront in the direction of Holywell.

"Her body was found by council workers at 5am.

"One person we have yet to trace and eliminate from the investigation is a man seen that night walking along the middle of the road at the rear of the Grand Hotel.

"He was described as Eastern European by his accent and appearance. He was about 5’10-11", of slim to medium build.

"His hair was a light blond colour, short but in no particular style. His face was roundish and he had dominant cheek and jaw lines and his nose was very straight. "He was wearing a dark blue short jacket which had a collar and it was zipped right up to beneath his chin. He had also wore a pair of grey jeans and white trainers.

"We are unable to disclose further information about the current line of forensic enquiry at this time, but if anyone has any information that was not shared with us during the original investigation or since, no matter how minor you may think it may be, please report it online or call 101 at any time, quoting Operation Kittiwake.

"Jennifer’s family deserve to know what happened to her and who is responsible.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.