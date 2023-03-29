Commuters in the Thames Valley are being warned of disruption to train services after a fire broke out next to the tracks near Maidenhead.

Great Western Railway (GWR) says the disruption is expected throughout the day (March 29).

All lines through Maidenhead were blocked this morning but the railway operator says some lines have now reopened.

But it's warning train passengers that services running through the station will be cancelled or delayed.

This morning's fire was captured on video

GWR announced the delays on its Twitter page at around 7.30am.

One person commented: "What’s happening to the GWR 7.09 from Twyford please? My husband has been on the train for over 2 hours now."

Another said: "My husband left Newbury for Paddington at 6.45 and the train is now on its way back to Reading. He is not happy…..mainly because of the lack of information being provided to passengers."

The fire has now been extinguished and the cause is being investigated.

Network Rail Western has apologised for any disruption to journeys and is urging people to check with National Rail before travelling.