Ambulance crew transport unlikely passenger

An ambulance crew has come to the rescue after a red kite was hit by a vehicle in Oxford.

Neil and Ben from the Oxford Patient Transport Service team were returning to base from Stadhampton when the vehicle in front of their PTS ambulance hit a red kite and drove off.

The pair stopped to check if the bird was still alive.

A local bus driver pointed them towards the Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary which was only a few metres away.

Neil and Ben with their new feathered friend Credit: South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Using Neil's jacket, they carefully scooped up the injured bird and took him to the animal sanctuary.

It's hoped the bird is making a good recovery and will soon be soaring gracefully in the Oxfordshire skies again.

'Loving' puppies thrown into field and left to die, looking for new homes >

Alarms triggered as intruders break into Kent zoo overnight >