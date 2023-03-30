Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Shane Seymour lead police on a 100mph chase in Kent

A man who lead police officers on a high speed chase of more than 100mph has been jailed.

Shane Seymour, from Bruce Castle Road, north London, was found to be responsible for more than 20 thefts and burglaries in east Kent following his arrest on 24 September 2022.

The 29-year-old stole a Land Rover from a driveway in St Johns Road in Whistable during the early hours, after entering the property and taking the keys.

Later that day, the vehicle was spotted in the Sturry area of Canterbury and police were called.

Seymour drove onto the M2 London-bound after officers spotted the car at the Brenley Corner roundabout.

Travelling at more than 100mph, he overtook vehicles on the hard shoulder and was pursued by officers to Junction 3, where he left the motorway and collided with another vehicle at a roundabout.

Two people were injured and treated at a London hospital.

Shane Seymour was jailed for five and half years. Credit: Kent Police

Seymour ran from the car but was found 10 minutes later by police in Robin Hood Lane, Walderslade. He was then arrested.

Kent Police found evidence that Seymour had been involved in a total of three burglary offences, four theft of motor vehicle offences and 26 theft offences between August and September 2022.

These included the theft of and from cars in Herne Bay and Whitstable, as well as fuel theft from garages in Faversham, Chestfield and the Thanet Way.

The 29-year-old was later charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving with no insurance, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified as well as conspiracy to burgle and steal.

On Friday 24 March 2023, Seymour pleaded guilty to the offences and was jailed for five and half years.

Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson said: "Seymour's crimes showed he had no regard for the impact his offending had on his victims, and Kent residents can be reassured now that he is safely behind bars."