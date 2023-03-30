Kent is number one hotspot for dog thefts outside London

Kent is the number one hotspot for dog thefts outside London.

New research has revealed 177 dogs were taken in the county in 2022 - with only a third reunited with their owners.

A Freedom of Information Act request was made to all 45 Police Forces across the UK in February 2023 of which 33 responded.

According to the figures obtained, 2,160 dogs were reported stolen across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Of those, just one in four are ever found.

American Bulldogs are the most stolen breed, with numbers four times higher than the year before.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers were also very popular with dognappers Credit: PA

In 2021, Ann Cowlard from Lydd was taking her pug, Dora, for a walk, when a passerby unclipped her lead and ran off with her.

Ann says she told police where she thought Dora could be following a tip off but no action was taken.

Luckily Dora was found but Ann says she's never been the same again.

She added: "She'd only ever known my house. It's wonderful having her back but I think any dog that suffers that sort of trauma is never quite the same again.

"It's the worst thing that can happen to a pet owner."

Ann Cowlard descibes the moment her dog, Dora, was stolen

Dog owners are being warned to keep an extra eye on their four-legged companions as an average of six dogs are reported stolen every single day, with that number likely to be much higher as the return of dog walking services make thefts harder to track.

Of the more than two thousand dogs reported missing in the last twelve months, London remains the dog theft capital of the UK with 396 dogs reported missing, of those just 32 were found.

The West Midlands saw a large spike too with 125 dogs reported stolen, up just 35 in 2021.

Despite such drastic increases in the targeting of some breeds by thieves, under the current law, there is still no specific crime for pet theft, with stolen dogs treated like other stolen property.

New research by, Direct Line Pet Insurance shows American Bulldogs were the most stolen breed in 2022, with the more four times higher than the previous year. Staffordshire Bull Terriers and French Bulldogs were also very popular with dognappers.

Superintendent Pete Steenhuis from Kent Police said: "The theft of a pet is not something that Kent Police takes lightly and we understand the devastating impact it has on owners. Officers will do all they can to reunite victims with their animals and identify the perpetrators.

"In 2022, Kent Police recorded 177 reports of dog theft, which is slightly lower than the previous year but the force is excellent at the way it records crime. Our focus will always be on the people and the pets behind the statistics and our priority is to reunite them. Last year in around 30% of the cases we were able to reunite owners with their dogs.

"We urge all pet owners to take every measure they can to keep their animals safe. This includes micro-chipping, home security like CCTV or security lights and ensuring dogs, for example, are not left outside unattended at any time.

"The force works with partner agencies, charities and volunteers to prevent this sort of crime and we are encouraged that people are coming forward and reporting it to us. Sometimes pets are stolen and victims are asked to pay thieves directly without telling the police.

"Working with victims of these crimes will help us build a better picture of the issues around the county and ensure our advice is getting to the right areas. It will ultimately help us to catch those people who are taking advantage of the bond people have with their animals.

"If you believe your dog has been stolen, contact us immediately so that we can do everything possible to ensure the culprits are identified and arrested. Always use 999 in an emergency, but otherwise you can report incidents or provide information to us online at www.kent.police.uk"