A man has died in hospital following a road traffic collision in Benson on Monday (27/3).

The collision involved a bin lorry and a pedestrian on the A4074 at around 12.10pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his fifties, was taken to hospital where he has since passed away.

Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant James Surman of the Joint Operations Roads Police Unit based in Bicester, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“Officers are continuing to investigate this incident and we would appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the collision to please get in touch.

“You can make a report to us online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 775 of 27/3/23.”

