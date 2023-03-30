People living in abusive relationships are being urged to turn off their secret phones for one day next month, as the government tests an emergency alert.

It will be sending out a loud alarm to phones on Sunday 23 April as it trials a new service which will warn people if there is a life-threatening emergency nearby.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has told people to remember to switch off their phone or put it in airplane mode that evening if they don't want it to be heard.

The fire service said m obile phone masts in the surrounding area will broadcast an alert and every compatible mobile phone or tablet in range of a mast will receive the alert.

The mobile phone or tablet does not have to be connected to mobile data or wifi to get alerts.

People who want to opt out of the emergency alerts can, but the government is advising everyone to keep them switched on for safety. To opt out you can go to settings and search for ‘emergency alerts’ and turn off ‘severe alerts’ and ‘extreme alerts’.