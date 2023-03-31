Disposable barbecue ban on beaches to keep people and wildlife safe

A ban on using disposable barbecues on a 14-mile stretch of coastline is among a set of refreshed rules set to come into force in Canterbury from Saturday April 1.

The Coastal Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2023 is designed to protect the area’s wildlife, its flora and fauna and stop the antisocial behaviour which spoils a trip to the seaside for others and especially families.

Those who refuse to follow the rules when asked by a police officer or one of the council’s Enforcement Officers will be issued with a £100 fine known as a fixed penalty notice.

They could also face prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 for more serious breaches.

Deputy Director of People, Marie Royle, said: “This set of common-sense rules are designed to protect our wonderful coastline and its wildlife, a genuine jewel in the district’s crown, while ensuring everyone can enjoy themselves while keeping and feeling completely safe and respecting others around them.”

The Coastal PSPO 2023 bans:

the harming of wildlife (sea angling and lawful bait digging for personal use excepted)

catapults

jumping from Whitstable Harbour, Herne Bay Pier and breakwater and Hampton Pier

urinating or defecating in public

use of disposable barbecues

open fires except the beach between Burlington Drive eastwards to the border with Thanet

continuing to drink alcohol when asked to stop by a police officer or Enforcement officer

acting dangerously or being careless while sailing a pleasure boat, windsurfer, kite board, jet ski or other vessel

riding or launching jet skis other than in compliance with relevant byelaws and the council’s registration scheme

recreational camping (sunshades, windbreaks, fishing shelters and baby shades excepted)

the throwing of stones or pebbles or anything else in a way that is likely to cause others alarm, harassment or distress

the removal, damage or vandalism of the land, fixtures, fittings and flora and fauna

