Passengers are being warned of disruption to railway services in Hampshire this morning after a tree fell onto the line.

South Western Railway (SWR) said the tree is blocking the railway between Fareham and St Denys.It added that trains may be cancelled, delayed, or revised because of this.

SWR said engineers are on their way to assess the situation.

It estimates the disruption will end at 8am but passengers are being told their journey's may take longer than usual.

Shortly after 6am, SWR said the tree had been cleared and all lines reopened.

Elsewhere, the SWR service is suspended between Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier due to another fallen tree on the line.