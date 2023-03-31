Former British soldier Hari Budha Magar has arrived in Nepal ahead of his attempt to become the first double above the knee amputee to climb Everest.

The Gurkha soldier from Canterbury lost both his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2010.

He is hoping to inspire others with disabilities by completing the dangerous and gruelling feat.

Hari’s climb is planned for May which coincides with both HRH King Charles III's coronation and the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of Everest by Edmond Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

Dame Joanna Lumley is supporting Hari’s mission. Credit: Ryan Sosna Bowd

He said: "I would like to give courage to others to climb their own mountain whatever that might be and follow their dreams.

"We can achieve anything if we have a positive attitude and right mindset and adapt our life according to a particular time and situation."

Hari will be raising funds for five charities that support veterans - Team Forces, The Gurkha Welfare Trust, Pilgrim Bandits, Blesma and On Course Foundation, with the aim of raising £884,900 which is the height of Everest plus two zeroes.

Hari said: "Having grown up in rural Nepal looking up at mountains, it’s always been a dream to climb Everest.

He aims to raise £884,900 - the height of Everest plus two zeroes – for charity. Credit: Ryan Sosna Bowd

"I totally understand it's dangerous. Some of my family even think I’m mad taking on the climb, but it’s a lifelong dream and we trained hard and put everything in place to make it possible.

"As it’s going to take me three times longer to climb than able bodied climber, we’ve had to rethink a lot of the logistics and technologies to make it possible.

"I'll also be aiming to climb more at night than other climbers. Not only is that to give me more climbing time, but it’s also better to climb on the firmer ice, rather than snow.

"It's been five years in the planning with new prosthetic technologies, a rigorous training programme and planning that has added an additional camp to the traditional route.

"Our Everest expedition is pushing boundaries further than they have ever been pushed."