A man has been jailed for raping a woman who tried to help him in Oxford.

Malcolm Plaisted, aged 35, of no fixed abode, knocked on the door of the victim asking for a cigarette and a coffee as he had been out all night, last November.

Thames Valley Police said the victim allowed him in and Plaisted then proceeded to drag her onto a bed and raped her.

Despite the victim repeatedly asking Plaisted to stop, he continued his attack.

Plaisted was arrested on following day and was subsequently charged and remanded into custody.

He originally pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, but changed his plea to guilty.

He has been jailed for 11 years with a further six years on licence following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ellie Middlemass, of Oxford CID, said: “This was an incredibly harrowing case to investigate due to its violent nature and the fact that a vulnerable woman was harmed in her own home.

“Her home was a place that she had every reason to feel safe. She let Plaisted in to her address to make him a cup of coffee, and Plaisted embarked on a horrific attack.

“Despite the victim suffering significantly as a result of this incident, she has supported the investigation throughout and she should be highly commended for the bravery and resilience she has shown.

“Plaisted has been given an extended prison sentence and he is a very dangerous offender.

“He will also be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

“Thames Valley Police is absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls.

“Plaisted will serve a substantial prison sentence as a result of his abhorrent behaviour, and I hope that this conviction and sentence will serve as some solace to his victim.”