M25 in Surrey shut anti-clockwise between J9 and J10 due to flooding

Flooding has shut the M25 in Surrey between junctions 9 and 10. Credit: National Highways

Drivers are being asked to avoid a section of the M25 in Surrey following heavy flooding.

The M25 is closed anti-clockwise between junctions 9 and 10, with delays of around 30 minutes.

Specialist crews are en-route to clear the flood water, caused by heavy rainfall in the region.

National Highways is advising road users to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit the M25 at J10 (Wisley Interchange) at the roundabout take the 1st exit onto A3 towards London.

  • Follow the A3 to Tolworth

  • Take the exit slip at A240 Tolworth Interchange and take the 3rd exit at the roundabout onto the A240 towards Reigate.

  • Continue onto A24 at Organ junction

  • At A24 Ewell By-pass roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A240 towards Reigate.

  • At A240/A217 Burg Heath junction, turn right at the traffic signals onto the A217 towards Reigate

  • Follow the A217 to M25

  • At M25 J8 (Reigate Hill Interchange) take the 1st exit and re-join the M25 at J8.