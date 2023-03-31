M25 in Surrey shut anti-clockwise between J9 and J10 due to flooding
Drivers are being asked to avoid a section of the M25 in Surrey following heavy flooding.
The M25 is closed anti-clockwise between junctions 9 and 10, with delays of around 30 minutes.
Specialist crews are en-route to clear the flood water, caused by heavy rainfall in the region.
National Highways is advising road users to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs:
Exit the M25 at J10 (Wisley Interchange) at the roundabout take the 1st exit onto A3 towards London.
Follow the A3 to Tolworth
Take the exit slip at A240 Tolworth Interchange and take the 3rd exit at the roundabout onto the A240 towards Reigate.
Continue onto A24 at Organ junction
At A24 Ewell By-pass roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A240 towards Reigate.
At A240/A217 Burg Heath junction, turn right at the traffic signals onto the A217 towards Reigate
Follow the A217 to M25
At M25 J8 (Reigate Hill Interchange) take the 1st exit and re-join the M25 at J8.