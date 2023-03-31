The development of the Ashford International Film Studios has been given a significant boost.

Ashford Borough Council has agreed to loan the set-up £50 million to develop the old Newtown Works which were used as railway sheds until thirty years ago.

It's hoped the the TV and film studios will bring huge benefits to Ashford in terms of investment and job creation.

The British Film Institute says the film sector will need 10,000 new employees over the next five years, and two million square feet of new studio space.

The Newton Works development is due to be built on a disused railway yard that's been derelict since the 1980s.

Netflix and Amazon are among producers said to be looking at using studio space at the site.

The development will include 240,000 square foot of studio production space, a 120-bed hotel and 300 residential apartments.

The plans will also reuse Grade II listed railway sheds onsite, incorporating them into workshops being built for the studios.

Council Deputy Chief Executive Ben Lockwood said: "The report reflects the fact that the regeneration scheme at Newtown Works has the potential to deliver on the ambitions for recovery at a local, regional and national level.

"Our project has the added benefit of regenerating a brownfield site that has lain dormant for 30 years, as well as preserving buildings that contribute to the historic fabric of Ashford for generations to come.

"This scheme, subject to an amended planning consent, for the studio and workshop space, with a reputable studio operator secured and with the council's support together with the successful Levelling Up funding bid, provides a once in a generation opportunity to redevelop this nationally significant railway heritage site into a thriving economic driver for the area."