ITV News Meridian's Tony Green spoke to Sebastian's friends about why they organised the sponsored head shave

Five students and a teacher have shaved their heads in solidarity with their teenage friend who is battling leukemia.

More than £3,000 has been raised so far to help Sebastian Watt-Bonar with his treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton and the Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

The Year 10 student was diagnosed with leukemia three months ago.

His friends at Cranbrook School organised a sponsored head shave on Friday, March 31.

Jesse Fisho, Year 10 pupil, said: "Our friend Seb was recently diagnosed with leukemia. So for us, this is just our way of showing him that we're in full support of him."

Rory Brooks, Year 10 pupil, said: "We went down to the Royal Marsden in Sutton and we buzzed his hair and gave him some patterns in his hair as well."

Sebastian's friends visited him in hospital and shaved his hair.

Alex Peck, Year 10 pupil, said: "He's really loud, quite friendly, he's a really close mate."

Dimitri Pafnouti, Barber, said: "It's close to our heart. We've got family who have had leukemia. And yeah, I just really want to help."

Jasper Dudson, Classmate, said: "I just want to help Seb, because he says it's helping him mentally."

Five pupils at Cranbrook School had their heads shaved on Friday. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Michael Parr, PE teacher, said: "I mean, it was getting a bit long, but what a lovely cause.

"Seb's a great guy, I've taught him for a couple of years. Anything I can do to kind of help him out, I will do that."

Sebastian said: "It's amazing. I'm physically weak, which is a bit rough, but mentally, it's really, really helping me and it's giving me a positive mindset.

"That's what's fuelling me to beat cancer. I'm feeling the love, I love it."