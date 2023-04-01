Big changes to parking are coming in Brighton and Hove Credit: Google Street View

Like to pay for your parking in cash?

Come the end of May, they’ll be no pay and display machines left in one city as council chiefs confirm they’re being scrapped.

Brighton and Hove isn’t the first to make the controversial decision. Westminster removed all of its machines in 2019 and Harrow and Enfield councils are taking away theirs.

The decision means money won’t have to be spent collecting the cash payment as well as repairing and maintaining the machines that would need to be upgraded to 4G technology with 3G signal being switched off by mobile phone operators.

It’s estimated £220,000 will be saved this financial year by doing so.

Drivers in the city will have to sign up to the Pay by Phone parking app or use their mobile to call a number.

Critics argue it discriminates against people who aren’t tech savvy.

The local authority said, “Currently, 78% of all on-street parking transactions are made using the Pay by Phone app and telephone number with 22% made using the machines, with just 2% of these being cash payments.

“For the small number of people without the use a debit or credit card, parking can still be purchased at one of the 158 Paypoint vendors, spread out across the city.

“We will be working with partners to promote the use of the app to residents and installing signage where the Pay & Display machines currently sit to make people aware of the change.”

