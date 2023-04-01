Lewis Oakley subjected a woman to an terrifying ordeal Credit:

A man who threatened to kill a woman by pressing an open pair of scissors against her face and arm has been jailed.

Lewis Oakley slapped the victim, pulled her hair and also threatened to burn her house down.

Police were called to an address in Queen Anne Road, Maidstone, Kent in May 2022 where they arrested the 25-year old.

At Maidstone Crown Court, Oakley pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.

Further charges of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship and threats to cause criminal damage were ordered by the court to remain on his record.

Oakley was sentenced to two years and five months’ imprisonment and given a five-year restraining order.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tamara Beech, of the Maidstone Vulnerability Investigation Team said,

"Oakley demonstrated violent behaviour just a matter of weeks after meeting the victim. He subjected her to a terrifying ordeal which at times saw her struggling to breathe and caused cuts and bruises to her face and body.

"I would like to thank and commend the victim for her bravery in supporting us with the investigation and prosecution, which has thankfully resulted in a violent man being locked away, unable to cause further harm to other potential victims.

"We take all reports of violence against women and girls extremely seriously and urge anyone suffering at the hands of a violent offender to call 999 when an incident is taking place.

"There are also other ways of contacting us, including our online portal on the Kent Police website."