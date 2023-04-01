Credit:

A police officer has been given an extended final written warning after using his police car with blue lights to pick up friends who were on a night out.

43-year old Robert Potts, who works for Sussex Police, travelled from Uckfield to Eastbourne to collect three friends.

After activating the lights he caused other cars to pull over, crossed over double white lines, exceeded the speed limit, and went through a red light.

It is against traffic legislation to use the emergency services vehicle for non-police purpose.

The misconduct hearing at Sussex Police Headquarters in Lewes heard how Potts' behaviour allegedly caused himself and a junior colleague to be taken away from their duties.

Chief Superintendent Steve Rayland, Head of Professional Standards Department, said:

“We expect our officers to act with the utmost integrity, and in accordance with the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

"The actions of this officer in this case fell far short of the standards we expect."