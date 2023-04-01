A woman's body has been discovered in a marina in Reading with police treating the death as unexplained.

Officers were called just after 10:30am on Saturday to the Thames & Kennet Marina, Henley Road, Caversham.

A man, aged 61, from Caversham, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Richard Pickering said,

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and although we have made an arrest, I would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the woman’s death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.“

"There is currently a scene-watch in place at the location, and will be in place for some time while our investigation continues.“

Although the death is being treated as unexplained, we do not believe there to be any danger to the local community, and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation to ascertain the full circumstances of this tragic incident.” “

If anybody has any concerns, you can address these with any officers at the scene.“

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.