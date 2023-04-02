Fire crews tackle 'accidental' blaze that destroys house in Oxford

A house fire that destroyed a home in the Barton area of Oxford was started accidentally.

Four crews attended the blaze on Routh Road after being alerted at 7.45pm on Friday evening.

Neighbours described thick smoke coming from the property, visible from a wide area.

Crews using breathing apparatus were able to search the premises and ensure everyone was accounted for, and stop further spread into the adjoining property.

Crews entered with breathing apparatus to ensure everyone was out of the property Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was under control by 9pm, with crews on scene until just before midnight.

They then re-visited throughout the night to ensure there were no flare ups.

A specialist fire investigation took place on Saturday which confirmed the fire was accidental.

Oxfordshire County Council's Emergency Planning department is supporting the residents affected.