Marathon season well under way as record numbers run for charity in the south

Play Brightcove video

WATCH the start of the Brighton Marathon 2023

Thousands of runners have been taking part in marathon events across the south this weekend, with a record number raising money for charity in Brighton and Southampton.

In Brighton, 12,000 runners were registered, with the event organised for the first time by London Marathon Events, who stepped in to prevent the marathon collapsing.

The event started in Preston Park at 9.45, following a route that heads north to Withdean, before heading east along the coast, back towards Hove and then along the seafront again where the Finish Line was on Hove Lawns for the first time.

A total of 130 charities registered places in the events with participants raising money for an array of causes.

The official starters were Brighton residents and stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Alfie Ordinary and Joe Black.

Let the race begin! Credit: Brighton marathon Weekend

Meanwhile a record number of runners raised money for charity in the 8th ABP Southampton Marathon.

The city saw more than 6,000 people set off from Guildhall Square, in full and half marathons, a 10k or a 5k fun-run.

This year has seen the highest number of runners sign up to raise money for charity, with more than 1,000 attempting the popular course in aid of worthwhile causes, including several local charities such as Saints Foundation, Mountbatten Hampshire and Southampton Hospitals Charity.

Event Organiser and Managing Director of Rees Leisure, Chris Rees, said: “Today’s event has been a huge success with perfect running conditions and a fantastic atmosphere.

“It highlights just how important the annual racing event is for the community and people’s well-being.”

All distances started and finished in Guildhall Square, with the full and half marathons kicking off the proceedings at 9am.

The route of today's Southampton marathon and road closures

The Marathon route covered two laps around the city (just one lap for the half), taking in key Southampton landmarks like the Cultural Quarter; the docks, the Itchen Bridge, Weston Shore and St Mary’s Stadium, before heading through the University of Southampton’s Highfield Campus.

The 10k and 5k runs left Guildhall Square at 10am.

Chris added: “It was a great feeling to welcome all runners and spectators for this year’s event, and I thoroughly enjoyed cheering all the competitors on from the sidelines.”