A woman who was found critically injured at a house in Brighton on Thursday has sadly died.

Sussex Police have confirmed that the woman, who has not been named, died in hospital on Saturday, April 1st.

Police were called to the property on Cowley Drive on Thursday

Emergency services were called to an address on Cowley Drive just before 5pm on Thursday after concerns were raised for her welfare.

A 47-year-old-man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Flowers have been left at the scene

Flowers and tributes have been left outside the property and police today were making house-to-house enquiries.

The woman's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.