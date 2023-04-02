Six summoned to court over 2021 South Downs rave

Sussex Police say six people have been summoned to court following a large-scale investigation into an illegal rave near Steyning.

The raucous music event, held while the UK was still living under coronavirus rules - saw up to 2,000 people party to blaring music in a field alongside livestock.

Faced with chaotic scenes, police officers made almost 90 arrests and intercepted drivers attempting to leave the event in June 2021.

The force said that over the past 21 months, detectives had worked tirelessly to gather information, evidence and intelligence.

Around 90 arrests were made after officers responded to the scene and intercepted motorists in Bostal Road and the surrounding areas overnight on 27 and 28.

A number of collisions occurred as party-goers tried to flee police

Night time footage taken from the police helicopter Credit: Sussex Police

So far, 66 people have been convicted of traffic offences including drink-driving and drug-driving.

Now, they say, a number of postal requisitions have been served against individuals for further offences.

Paul Rummey,41, of Holly Drive, Old Basing, Hampshire, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave) and possessing Class A drugs (MDMA).

Rhodri Munro, 39, of Curzon Road, Bournemouth, Dorset, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Arron John, 30, of Broadmoor, Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Andrew Fealty, 37, of Curzon Road, Bournemouth, Poole, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Maxwell Cafferata, 23, of Granville Way, Sherborne, Dorset, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Declan Barnes, 27, of Grange Court, Hanham, Gloucestershire, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave) and possessing Class A drugs (cocaine).

They are all scheduled to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 25 April.