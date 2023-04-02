A Tesco Extra store was forced to close today after a neighbouring river burst its banks, flooding the carpark.

The supermarket and petrol station in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, was left inaccessible after the River Ock overtopped following recent heavy rain.

The Environment Agency had issued a flood alert for the area on Friday.

James Davis shared a drone image on the Abingdon Facebook group showing the extent of the floodwater.

Tesco apologised for the inconvenience and said it was working with its maintenance team "to ensure the store is safe for colleagues and customers".