Six people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been arrested after a man was found with stab wounds in Worthing.

An investigation was launched after emergency services were called to Wallace Avenue on Monday 27 March at around 9:20pm, after the man was found in the street.

He remains in hospital in a serious condition, police said.

Following work by officers, including the use of CCTV and house to house enquiries, Sussex Police confirmed on Monday (3 April) it had arrested several people in connection with the 'serious assault'.

The man was discovered on Wallace Avenue. Credit: ITV Meridian

A 21-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug on Thursday 30 March. He has been charged with the drugs offence, and released on bail with strict conditions in relation to the attempted murder.

A 44-year-old man from Worthing was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug has been bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries, as has an 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug has been released on bail.

On Saturday 1 April a 49-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.

On Sunday 2 April a 57-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He also remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our investigation into this serious assault has progressed significantly since it happened a week ago – we have viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV and conducted numerous house-to-house enquiries to help us establish what happened on that Monday evening.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported our investigation so far. Our enquiries are still very much ongoing and as such, you can expect to see a continued police presence in the area.

“We continue to appeal for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Mill Road, Victoria Park, and Lansdowne Road between 9pm and 9.45pm that evening.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force quoting Operation Corley.

