Firefighters have been battling a fire at a house in Hampshire.

It broke out at the property in Alresford early this morning (3 April) and crews from 7 stations were on site at the height of the blaze.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: "At approximately 01:00 AM this morning crews responded to a house fire in Pound Lane, Alresford which resulted in a roof collapse. At the height of the blaze there were firefighters from seven stations in attendance from Alresford, Alton, Basingstoke, Cosham, Droxford, Fleet and St Mary’s.

"2 sets of breathing apparatus, 5 main jets, 2 hose reel jets, 1 ladder and 1 aerial ladder platform were used on the scene of the incident, which is thought to have started in one of the bedrooms. Nobody was injured in the incident.

"A relief crew will remain on the scene this morning to dampen down."