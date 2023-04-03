Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse reports from the Handlebar Cafe in Winchester

Staff at a popular cafe in Winchester say the business is losing thousands of pounds in trade due to a major road closure in the city.

The Handlebar Cafe has been open since 2019, but takings have plummeted by up to £3,000 a week after the closure of Garnier Road.

It's expected to be shut for most of the year to allow for major repair work to be carried out on Tunbridge - a hundred-year-old structure.

There are fears among staff that if nothing is done, the cafe may have to lay off workers.

The Handlebar Cafe opened in 2019 Credit: ITV News Meridian

Liliane Green said: "We have a lot of part-time staff, they are just here... one or two days a week"

"If we're quiet, we're not going to be able to offer them that work."

"It's no good for them, it's no good for us."

There are concerns that the cafe may have to lay off staff Credit: ITV News Meridian

Liliane's concerns are also shared by the rest of her staff.

Cafe worker Jo Belchambers added: "I think potentially some of us might lose our roles, which would be a real shame."

"If the takings aren't what they need to be, with the overheads... it will need to be looked at."

The cafe's profits also help to fund Bespoke Biking, a local not-for-profit organisation which helps people get into cycling and also offer a bike repair and hire service.

Staff say trade has dropped by up to £3000 a week due to the road repairs Credit: ITV News Meridian

Hampshire County Council said Tunbridge is in need of repair and that it has phased the work to ensure pedestrian access.

It added that the council has also provided free parking spaces in the nearby park-and-ride to try to help the cafe.

While it admitted the work will be complex and disrupted, the council said that after the cafe's comments, it will be reviewing signage and doing all it can to make sure people know that it's still open for business.