Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Wesley Smith meets Oxfordshire residents affected by flooding

A Tesco Extra store has remained closed for a second day due to flooding.

The branch in Abingdon first shut its doors on Sunday (2 April) after the River Ock overtopped its banks.

The store has apologised for the inconvenience and says the maintenance team need to make sure the area is safe for customers and colleagues.

The Environment Agency had issued a flood alert for the area on Friday (31 March).

Water levels in the River Ock in Abingdon remain high Credit: ITV News Meridian

Tesco wasn't the only place affected as people across Oxfordshire continued the clean-up after widespread flooding.

Louise Matthews from Wantage described how raw sewage gushed through her garage on Friday after a manhole cover was lifted up by a day of relentless rain.

She said: "We're still in shock. I think we're still feeling traumatised by it all.

"To watch it arising around your home and have to walk through it all to get it out has been really horrible.

"We can't use the garden for three weeks... There's still bits of tissue in the flower beds and such."

Raw sewage gushed through Louise Matthews' garage last Friday Credit: Louise Matthews

Thames Water apologised and said a burst main in Carterton caused issues across the area, although this is some way from Louise's home in Wantage.

In Abingdon, the River Ock remains high despite receding flood waters and a period of drier weather.