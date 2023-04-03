Vandals have targetted disabled toilets in east Kent, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

They broke specialist equipment in the Changing Places toilet at Whitstable Harbour and the disabled toilet at the Memorial Park in Herne Bay.

At the Changing Places toilet, the bed and hoist have both been damaged. Canterbury City Council says it is now unusable and will need to be fully replaced.

The council said: "Given that this is specialist equipment, arranging replacement parts and repairs is less straightforward, which means this important facility could be closed for around a fortnight and the work could run into thousands of pounds."

Vandals have targetted disabled toilets across east Kent. Credit: Canterbury City Council

At the Memorial Park in Herne Bay, the door and doorframe of the disabled toilet have been smashed 'so badly' that the council has closed it while repairs are arranged.

It follows another incident two weeks ago at toilets at Whitstable Cemetery which were damaged and daubed with racist graffiti.

The council added: "We are sorry for any inconvenience the closure of these toilets may cause and share the frustration of residents and visitors that they will not be available for use. We will endeavour to get the repairs completed as soon as is practically possible."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police appeal line on 01843 222289, quoting crime reference DP-13832-23-4646-01 for the harbour Changing Places toilet and crime reference DP-13843-23-4646-01 for the Memorial Park.