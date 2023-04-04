Play Brightcove video

Thames Valley Police is investigating reports of two cats shot by air rifles near Carterton.

ITV Meridian understands these are not isolated incidents.

Up to five cats in the area are known to have needed veterinary treatment after having been hit with pellets in the last few weeks.

The owners have described the behaviour as 'sick'.

Jack narrowly avoided amputation after being shot Credit: ITV News Meridian

10-year-old Jack was shot in the leg a week ago.

He needed a difficult and costly operation involving a bone graft and a metal plate to keep his leg in place.

Owner Mel McLoughlin said she heard a horrendous noise and opened the front door and Jack just dragged himself in.

She said: "Straight away you could see there was a nasty injury. He just couldn't put any weight on his leg. You could see how distressed he was and he just looked terrified."

Jack's owner Mel McLoughlin

Just a few doors down from where Jack is recuperating, on the very same road in Carterton, another cat had a lucky escape.

Theo was also shot by an air rifle but is recovering well at home.

The vet who treated Jack said these attacks can be life-threatening and are not isolated incidents.

William Oldham added: "Unfortunately we've had a little spate of cats particularly being shot at. I think in the past month we've seen four or five."

Thames Valley Police have confirmed they're investigating two incidents of cat shootings and have urged anyone with information to come forward.