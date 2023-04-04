A former Gravesend resident, who planned to travel to America to sexually abuse a child, has been jailed for more than seven years.

Between July 2020 and October 2021, Mark Lumley committed multiple online sexual offences after contacting children aged between 14 and 16.

Kent Police was notified of Lumley’s offending and a search warrant was executed at his home address.

Officers seized a mobile phone containing photos and videos, as well as chat logs from social media sites.

Lumley was arrested and taken into custody. Investigators identified he had been having obscene conversations with several teenagers who he believed were aged between 14 and 16 years old.

He has also liaised with another person and discussed plans to travel to the USA where he would pay $700 to sexually assault a child.

Lumley was later charged with offences including sexual exploitation of a child, making indecent photographs of children and causing a female over 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The 56-year-old, now of Manor Road North, Hinchley Wood, Surrey, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 30 March 2023, after pleading guilty to 20 child sex offences.

He was jailed for seven and a half years with a four-year extended licence, which he will complete upon his release. A sexual harm prevention order was also imposed, and Lumley was added to the sex offender’s register for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Michelle James said: ‘Lumley specifically targeted vulnerable young girls online and instigated obscene conversations for his own sexual gratification.

‘His behaviour will leave a lasting psychological impact on the victims, and he belongs in jail.

‘Our investigators will continue to track down those who seek to abuse young victims while remaining anonymous online. This sentence proves they have no hiding place and will undoubtedly be brought to justice.’