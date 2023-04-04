Warning after electric skateboard bursts into flames

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) is urging anyone who owns an e-bike, e-scooter or e-skateboard to seek advice on safe charging and storage.

It has released a video showing an electric skateboard bursting into flames.

The video was posted on DWFRS's twitter page as "another example of how unpredictable lithium-ion batteries can be."Owners are being urged to visit the fire service's website for more advice.

According to the website, e-bikes and e-scooters are becoming increasingly popular, and with that, comes a corresponding fire safety concern due to the charging and storage of them.

Most are powered by lithium-ion batteries which can be charged in the home.

On occasion, there is a risk that batteries can fail catastrophically, ‘explode’ and/or lead to a rapidly developing fire.

They ask people to follow their safety advice to prevent this happening:

Charging:

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions when charging and always unplug your charger when it’s finished charging.

Ensure you have working smoke alarms. If you charge or store your e-bike or escooter in a garage or kitchen ensure you install detection, we recommend heat alarms rather smoke detectors for these areas.

Charge batteries whilst you are awake and alert so if a fire should occur you can respond quickly. Don’t leave batteries to charge while you are asleep or away from the home.

Always use the manufacturer approved charger for the product, and if you spot any signs of wear and tear or damage buy an official replacement charger for your product from a reputable seller.

Do not cover chargers or battery packs when charging as this could lead to overheating or even a fire.

Do not charge batteries or store your e-bike or e-scooter near combustible or flammable materials.

Do not overcharge your battery – check the manufacturer’s instructions for charge times.

Do not overload socket outlets or use inappropriate extension leads (use un-coiled extensions and ensure the lead is suitably rated for what you are plugging in to it).

In the event of an e-bike, e-scooter or lithium-ion battery fire – do not attempt to extinguish the fire. Get out, stay out, call 999.

Storage

Avoid storing or charging e-bikes and e-scooters on escape routes or in communal areas of a multi occupied building. If there’s a fire, it can affect people’s ability to escape.

Responsible Persons should consider the risks posed by e-bikes and e-scooters where they are charged or left in common areas such as means of escape, bike stores and mobility scooter charging rooms. They may wish to offer advice to residents on the safe use, storage and charging of these products.

Store e-bikes and e-scooters and their batteries in a cool place. Avoid storing them in excessively hot or cold areas.

Follow manufacturer’s instructions for the storage and maintenance of lithium -ion batteries if they are not going to be used for extended periods of time.

