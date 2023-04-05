ITV News Meridian can reveal P&O Ferries is to make a further 60 staff redundant, following the sacking of nearly 800 workers just over one year ago.

Workers at the company's Channel House in Dover were told yesterday (Tuesday 4 April) by CEO Peter Hebblethwaite.

The GMB Union says it is very disappointed with the announcement and has requested urgent talks with management, and claims they were given very little prior notice by P&O.

A spokesperson told ITV Meridian: "This news comes at a time when staff have gone the extra mile in the run up to Easter. It looks like Peter Hebblethwaite has struck again."

P&O made significant cuts to staff last year, saying it was losing £100million year on year, which forced it to make 'swift and significant changes'.

Staff were replaced by agency workers, in a move that unions called 'outrageous'.

Seafarers were given immediate severance notices on Thursday 17 March 2022.

When contacted by ITV Meridian, a P&O Ferries spokesperson confirmed the redundancies and said: "“We are consulting with our colleagues and trade unions about proposed changes to our management structure.

"Our proposals aim to put us on a competitive, sustainable footing, and deliver for our customers by offering the best-in-class service on the vital UK tourist and trade routes that we serve.

These proposals do not affect our operational colleagues below leadership level in any of our UK, Ireland or European ports or any colleagues aboard our vessels."

