A motorist in Brighton has sparked debate on social media, after they were ticketed for leaving their electric vehicle charging for 24 hours.

The driver left their car on a street in Brighton, which has strict rules on how on street parking can be used.

They were shocked to find that they had been given two tickets by the council, due to the fact their car had finished charging.

Taking to Facebook, the motorist said the car 'was charging' and plugged in to the charger. However, the tickets were only issued once the battery was full.

The council does have the authority to issue tickets to vehicles it deems are abusing the parking bays. This includes non-electric vehicles in an EV space and vehicles which are not actually charging.

Some charging bays in the city also have a time limit, which must be adhered to.

There are hundreds of charging points in the city. Credit: PA

Other motorists chimed in about the tickets, with some saying the driver should dispute them.

"Go back take a photo of the bay where you was parked and any signage if any then challenge the parking fines", one said.

However not all were supportive, with others criticising the driver for 'hogging' a charging space for 24 hours when others may have needed to use it.

"I know you don’t want to hear this but it’s a charging point not a parking spot. How would you feel if every EV charging point was full with vehicles because the drivers had simply left them there?

"Clearly to have received two tickets you must have left it there for a while I guess. The council change on enforcement policy clearly indicates a lot of people are doing what you did" they said.

Another said: "Get used to being disappointed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…