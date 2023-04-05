A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 63-year-old Lorraine Mills in Southampton.

The body of Lorraine, who was described by her family as a ‘loving mother, sister and grandmother’, was discovered by her daughter at her mother’s house on Mansel Road East in Millbrook at around 8.30pm on Monday, 21 November last year.

Officers arrested Richard Shaw, 48, of Derby Road, around the same time when he called police and confessed to Lorraine’s murder.

He was known to Lorraine and her family.

Richard Shaw will have to serve a minimum term of 30 years Credit: Hampshire Police

A post-mortem found that the cause of her death was multiple stab wounds.

Officers searching Southampton Common discovered a kitchen knife which Shaw used to kill Lorraine and then disposed of in some bushes.

Shaw pleaded guilty to the charge of murder on 30 January 2023 following a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

In a victim personal statement to the court, Lorraine’s daughter said: “Nothing can or ever will, fully describe the horror that you brought upon us. I am totally lost, broken and empty.”

She went on to describe how the impact of the events that day have ‘destroyed her life, and so many of those around her’ and would have a lasting impact on her young daughter, who was with her when she discovered Lorraine’s body.

The knife Shaw used to kill Lorraine Mills and the area of Southampton Common where it was found Credit: Hampshire Police

She said: “My daughter, only nine years old, was with me when she found nanny, lying cold, bloodied and lifeless. This is an image that nobody should have to see, let alone a child.

“There are no words that can describe your callous and evil actions, which caused such complete devastation… we as family, will grow stronger because of you.

"Your disgusting actions will not break us, but the opposite, it will bring us together stronger.”

Today (5 March), appearing at Winchester Crown Court, Shaw was sentenced to life in prison and will have to serve a minimum term of 30 years.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “This was an abhorrent crime which has led to the senseless loss of Lorraine Mill’s life.

"Richard Shaw will now spend a considerable length of time in prison for the devastation that he has caused her family.

“As always, our thoughts first and foremost remain with them and I would like to praise their courage. I hope that this sentence helps them to begin to move forward, to give them a sense of closure, despite knowing that nothing can fill the void left in their family by the loss of Lorraine.

“Parts of the investigation were particularly harrowing and I would like to commend my staff for handling the case professionally and with Lorraine at the forefront of their minds throughout.

“We will do everything we can to bring to justice those responsible for committing such horrific crimes. I’m pleased that the judge has reflected that hard work with a significant sentence, befitting of the horrendous crimes that Shaw committed.”