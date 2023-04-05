Police officer injured after encounter with man brandishing knife in Poole

A police officer has been taken to hospital with an injury after being threatened by a man with a knife in Poole.

Officers were carrying out enquiries at an address in Legion Close yesterday afternoon (April 4) when they came across a man with a knife.

The officer suffered an injury to his hand.

A man in his 50s is due to appear in court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening a person with a bladed article.

Dorset Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.