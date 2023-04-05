Police officer injured after encounter with man brandishing knife in Poole
A police officer has been taken to hospital with an injury after being threatened by a man with a knife in Poole.
Officers were carrying out enquiries at an address in Legion Close yesterday afternoon (April 4) when they came across a man with a knife.
The officer suffered an injury to his hand.
A man in his 50s is due to appear in court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening a person with a bladed article.
Dorset Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...