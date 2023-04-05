Several people have been injured after a fire at a residential property in Reading with Thames Valley Police saying some of these are 'serious'.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning (5 April) and officers are still at the scene in Erleigh Road.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "We responded, alongside Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service to reports of a large house fire at just after 1.30am today.

"The fire has now been extinguished, but there have been multiple casualties."

Superintendent Zahid Aziz said: "Unfortunately as a result of this fire, several people have been injured, and some of these are serious.

"The fire was contained at a single property, and no adjoining properties have been affected.

"The family affected by this fire will be offered support, and we have commenced a joint investigation with Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service and our officers will remain at the scene for some time to come."