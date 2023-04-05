From today (5 April) people can once again use the beaches and water in the Poole Harbour area for swimming, bathing and watersports.

Pets are now safe to walk near the water, however, the public are requested to stay clear from Ower Bay.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council is in the process of removing the signage at harbour beach areas and slipways that previously advised visitors not to swim in those areas until further notice.

Although fishing and/or netting for fish in Poole Harbour can also resume, shellfish harvested from Poole Harbour from Sunday 26 March onwards should not be relayed or marketed.

Those fishing should avoid any areas of the Harbour which are evidently contaminated with oil (spill site).

BCP Council says it's unlikely that there will be any long term health effects from short exposures (eg days).